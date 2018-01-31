The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Is Selling Police Horses To Women Who Want New Hair [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony says it’s the last Tuesday of the month, so he has the day off. He claims it’s “in his contract.” But that doesn’t make any sense because that’s not how contracts are done at the radio station, Rickey Smiley explains. Meanwhile, Black Tony has been getting his latest scheme together: selling police horses. Click on the audio player to hear more in his exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

