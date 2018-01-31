The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
A Surprising Plot Twist In Investigation Against Meek Mill’s Judge [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 37 mins ago
Ever since Meek Mill was abruptly and unfairly tossed back into jail as a result of charges that had been dropped, the fight for justice has been on. His lawyers have been diligently working to prove that the judge presiding over his case had unfairly targeted Meek after taking an unusual and personal interest in him.

But, as it turns out, according to newly revealed documents, the judge isn’t the one who seems to have been swaying Meek- it’s actually looking like it’s his probation officer.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

