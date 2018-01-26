Gary’s Tea: Why Haven’t Diddy & Cassie Gotten Married? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

During an interview recently, Diddy admitted that he would really love to have some more kids with his longtime girlfriend, Cassie. But Gary With Da Tea doesn’t see why Cassie should have to pop out more kids for Diddy (in addition to the six he already has) since they are not married.

…So why haven’t they gotten married after all this time together? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

