Gary’s Tea: Why Haven’t Diddy & Cassie Gotten Married? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 1 hour ago
During an interview recently, Diddy admitted that he would really love to have some more kids with his longtime girlfriend, Cassie. But Gary With Da Tea doesn’t see why Cassie should have to pop out more kids for Diddy (in addition to the six he already has) since they are not married.

…So why haven’t they gotten married after all this time together? Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Cassie Shouldn’t Have Kids With Diddy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Diddy’s New Name Change Is Unfortunate [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Cassie Talks About Being Perceived As A Kept Woman [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Photos