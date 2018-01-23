The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Could The Eagles Get Their Cinderella Story At The Super Bowl? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots will be the teams facing off in the 2018 Super Bowl. At the beginning of this season, things didn’t look so great for the Eagles, as they lost their starting quarterback. If they won at the Super Bowl this year, it would be an amazing come up story.

Although it’s nice to dream, can they realistically take down the untouchable Tom Brady? Click on the audio player above to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

