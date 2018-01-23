9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Our 10 Favorite Social Media Moments From The Philadelphia Eagles Championship

The Philadelphia streets and tweets were on full go last night!

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
NFL: JAN 21 NFC Championship Game - Vikings at Eagles

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Wow, who saw this coming?! The Philadelphia Eagles have won the NFC Championship and are heading to Minnesota!

The streets have been wild, social media is in a frenzy, and people are still someone in shock of what happened last night.

Below we put together our 10 favorite social media reactions around the internet regarding of the Eagles pulling off the big win in against the Vikings!

1) Julie Ertz Finds Out Her Husband Has Just Won The Big Game

 

2) The Celebration Begins via @apegangredi 

3) Jay Ajayi couldn’t hold back the emotions 

#JayAjayi couldn't hold back the emotions 🙏🙌 via @thecheckdown

A post shared by 100.3 WRNB (@rnbphilly) on

4) Quincy Harris Reporting Live From The Linc!  

 

#Repost @theqonfox with ・・・ Yes!!!! #eagles PHILLY PHILLY

A post shared by 100.3 WRNB (@rnbphilly) on

5) The Roots Sing the Fight Song! 

 

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 3 hours ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 4 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 4 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
Photos