Gary’s Tea: Why It’s Hypocritical For Kim Kardashian To Slam Lamar Odom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Lamar Odom was the first guest on Jeff Johnson‘s new show, “Mancave” on BET. He got very candid about his former marriage to Khloe Kardashian, and how it feels to watch her move on now. Despite the fact that he expressed his happiness for her, Kim Kardashian took offense when Lamar was asked when he knew it was over.
Kim K took to Twitter to slam his answer to the question- but it seems kind of hypocritical for her to be so upset. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.
