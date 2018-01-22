The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why It’s Hypocritical For Kim Kardashian To Slam Lamar Odom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Lamar Odom was the first guest on Jeff Johnson‘s new show, “Mancave” on BET. He got very candid about his former marriage to Khloe Kardashian, and how it feels to watch her move on now. Despite the fact that he expressed his happiness for her, Kim Kardashian took offense when Lamar was asked when he knew it was over.

Kim K took to Twitter to slam his answer to the question- but it seems kind of hypocritical for her to be so upset. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: How Kim Kardashian Got Herself Dragged… Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Wasn’t Kim Kardashian At Beyonce’s Baby Shower? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Drug-Free Lamar Odom Speaks Out On Regrets [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Inside KimYe’s Lavish Wedding: Family, Friends & Photo Booth Fun!

24 photos Launch gallery

Inside KimYe’s Lavish Wedding: Family, Friends & Photo Booth Fun!

Continue reading Inside KimYe’s Lavish Wedding: Family, Friends & Photo Booth Fun!

Inside KimYe’s Lavish Wedding: Family, Friends & Photo Booth Fun!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 6 hours ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 6 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 6 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 7 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
Photos