Government Shutdown Will Not Affect Mail Service

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –
The United States Postal Service said operations will not be interrupted during the government shutdown.
The USPS said all post offices will remain open for business.
The postal service said they are an independent entity that is funded through the sale of their products and services.
