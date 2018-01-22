The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Talks About Getting Comfortable Talking With Wendy Williams [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley was a guest on “The Wendy Williams Show!” On the show, he chatted with Wendy about some of the week’s hot topics, talked about parenting, surviving being shot at point-blank range, and forgiveness. He reflects back on the interview, and how long it took him to get comfortable. He talks about avoiding saying bad things about other celebrities, and make sure he kept Wendy Williams laughing.

Rickey also talks about the dog he used to have, named Tyrese, and how he used to jump into the pool and swim all day, which gave Rickey’s grandpa a chuckle. He also talked Porsha Williams, and why they’re not dating. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

