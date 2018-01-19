The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How K. Michelle May Have Started A New Movement [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Last year, K. Michelle announced that she was going to return her booty back to its regular size and remove her implants. She successfully did so this month, and is recovering ahead of her tour. But it looks like K. Michelle isn’t the only one rethinking her body enhancements.

Amber Rose announced that she’s getting breast reduction, and it looks like a few other celebs might be following in those footsteps. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

