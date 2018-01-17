Why Black Tony Can’t Breathe [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony didn’t make it in today, but he has a good reason. He has been working out more and today decided to do some lifting. As he kept talking to Rickey Smiley he explained to him that he couldn’t breathe.
There was no one in the gym and he was trying to lift, but it fell on his chest. Black Tony needs someone to call 911 and Rickey said he would get someone to help him. We aren’t sure if we will hear from Black Tony again.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
