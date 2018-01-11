Why Joe Budden Isn’t Worried About “Everyday Struggle” Anymore [EXCLUSIVE]

Joe Budden is done with “Everyday Struggle” and has landed himself a 3 months residency at the Highline Ballroom. It will be a show of comedians, interviews with celebrities and open mic. Headkrack also spoke about a documentary about Drake and the love Houston has for him.
Da Brat is keeping us updated with the news as mudslides kill over a dozen people. She also mentioned that doctors believe this is the worst flu season in history. Lastly, Amazon’s, Jeff Bezos is the richest person in history.
