Binge Alert: ‘Living Single’ Set To Stream On Hulu

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Binge Alert: ‘Living Single’ Set To Stream On Hulu

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 32 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Hulu's New York Comic Con After Party

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

“Oooh in a 90’s kinda world…”

 

The show that set the stage for ‘Friends’ will have a second resurgence when Hulu begins streaming ‘Living Single’ on Thursday, January 11.

‘Living Single’ was a groundbreaking series that profiled four dynamic Black women living in Brooklyn, New York. The series covered everything from relationships to entrepreneurship and gave the world a small peek into what it felt like to be a modern Black woman.

The streaming service announced the decision in a tweet on Monday, quickly lighting the internet on fire.

Last year Queen Latifah ignited fans excitement when she announced working on a possible reboot.

So beauties, what are your plans for the weekend?

DON’T MISS:

Queen Latifah Is Working On A ‘Living Single’ Comeback

10 Ways ‘Living Single’ Was Way Ahead Of Its Time

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Deborah Feingold, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Second Picture Courtesy of Cindy Ord and Getty Images

First through Sixth Tweet, Video, and First through Fifth Gif Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 32 mins ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 33 mins ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 7 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 1 week ago
01.03.18
Photos