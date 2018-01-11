Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest H&M And Failed

Photo by

Rachel ‘Transracial’ Dolezal Made A Shirt To Protest H&M And Failed

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - March 27, 2017

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Just wrong.

 

You remember Rachel Dolezal, don’t you? She’s the “transracial” White woman who claimed she was Black, but was outed by her parents. She was the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter in Spokane, Washington, and was seen marching side-by-side with civil rights activists.

However, Rachel forget a key element of activism — authenticity. Well, Rachel, who changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in 2016, is still fighting the power and still getting the side-eye. In response to the outrage over H&M’s offensive  “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” shirt, Ms. Diallo decided to create and sell her own hoody, which read “Coolest Prince in the Hood.”

This didn’t go over too well, though, and she received backlash for the word “hood.” So she changed it to “world.” See below:

We all know Rachel is desperate for some coins, but why is she trying to profit from rightful outrage? Have several seats, sis.

Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches

I Will Never Run For Public Office:’ Oprah Sets The Record Straight

 

