The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Toni Braxton Had To Save Tamar Braxton During Her Performance [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea is spilling the tea today about Tamar Braxton. Tamar has been going through a lot with her husband, Vincent Herbert, but has kept performing for The Great Xscape Tour. Tamar was on stage and something happened to her outfit, but Toni Braxton was there to save the day.

Like a true sister, Toni went out there and performed for songs and even gave Tamar a hug. Kendrick Lamar might of performed for the NCAA Championship game, but Lupe Fiasco is talking about how Lamar isn’t the best lyricist.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Defends Vincent Herbert Against Abuse Allegations

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Responds To Reports She’s Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain Silent On Her Marriage

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: What We Know About Tamar Braxton, Laura Govan & Vince Herbert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Biopic [PHOTOS]

41 photos Launch gallery

Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Biopic [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Biopic [PHOTOS]

Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Biopic [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 3 hours ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 8 hours ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 9 hours ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 1 day ago
01.09.18
H&M In Hot Water After Racially Insensitive Ad
 1 day ago
01.09.18
Try It! This Trippy Math Trick Has Most…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 6 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 7 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 1 week ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 weeks ago
12.21.17
Photos