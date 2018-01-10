Why Toni Braxton Had To Save Tamar Braxton During Her Performance [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is spilling the tea today about Tamar Braxton. Tamar has been going through a lot with her husband, Vincent Herbert, but has kept performing for The Great Xscape Tour. Tamar was on stage and something happened to her outfit, but Toni Braxton was there to save the day.
Like a true sister, Toni went out there and performed for songs and even gave Tamar a hug. Kendrick Lamar might of performed for the NCAA Championship game, but Lupe Fiasco is talking about how Lamar isn’t the best lyricist.
RELATED: Tamar Braxton Defends Vincent Herbert Against Abuse Allegations
RELATED: Tamar Braxton Responds To Reports She’s Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain Silent On Her Marriage
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: What We Know About Tamar Braxton, Laura Govan & Vince Herbert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
