Why Guests At Beyoncè’s Party Were Upset [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary is back and he is serving plenty of tea. He began to talk about Beyoncè and how guests at her recent party were mad because she had them waiting at her mansion for 30 minutes to get in. Allegedly she was getting her feet scrubbed and done.

According to Gary With Da Tea she never came out of her room and people were upset. He also spoke about Nicole Murphy’s 50th birthday party where Drake was in attendance at. Gary believes that the two are dating, but Da Brat and Rickey Smiley told him that he needs to stop.

