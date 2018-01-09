The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Sits Down With A Georgia Bulldogs Fan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Tonight is the night where the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Rickey Smiley sat down with a Georgia Bulldoggs fan and had a serious conversation. Although both teams are incredibly talented Rickey knows his team has what it takes to win.

The Bulldoggs have had some injuries this season, but they are ready to take this game on and win. A lot of fans will be traveling to watch this game and Rickey said that most players are from Georgia that play for Alabama. Who do you think will win?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

