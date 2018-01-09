The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K’s Tips For Avoiding A Sexual Harassment Case [EXCLUSIVE]

Special K has some great tips for all the men out there listening. With the recent surge in victims of sexual harassment shining a light on their transgressors, Special K has some advice: keep it in your pants. Click on the audio player to hear more from the News You Can’t Use on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Three women in step workout class doing lateral lunges

10 New Years Resolutions That Never Work

10 New Years Resolutions That Never Work

Every year people make a list of goals and resolutions that they'd like to complete for the new year when realistically half the stuff on their list doesn't even get done. Here are 10 resolutions that don't always work.

