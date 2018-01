Ms. Juicy Is Not Trying To Hang Out With Rickey Smiley For Her Birthday

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s Ms. Juicy‘s birthday today! She shares her plans with the morning show crew, who are surprised when she says she’s just trying to chill out with a glass of wine this year. Rickey Smiley offers to take her out for a drink, but she’s not really into it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

