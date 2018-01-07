The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Pastor Troy Reveals Perks He Enjoys As A Georgia Football Fan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pastor Troy was hanging out in the morning show studio talking football with Rickey Smiley. He talks about his intense love for the Georgia Bulldogs, and preparing for Monday’s playoff game. They laugh about rooting for rival teams, and being super nervous about the outcome of the game, especially because of Alabama’s coach, and other factors.

Pastor Troy also talks about getting perks as a Georgia fan, like shooting a music video in the stadium in downtown Athens- which will air during the game on Monday! He also says that if Georgia wins, he has a request of Rickey Smiley. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos