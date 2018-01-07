9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Diddy Changes His Name To “Love” Again [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Sean P. Diddy Combs

Source: N/A / Getty

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently, Diddy told the world he like to be known as “Love.”

“I never went back to Diddy and I made an edit from Brother Love, since I’m already black, to just Love,” he explained. “The Brother seemed redundant. And it’s working out great. Who doesn’t love love?”

It was his PR people, not him, who “made the retraction,” he said—but he’s since taken matters into his own hands and “retracted the retraction.” However, he doesn’t mind being known as Diddy. “You can call me by the other names,” he let viewers know. “It’s just an evolution of my soul and my vibration.”

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

Continue reading 11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

11 Hottest Women Diddy Has Dated

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 3 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar and Vince Reunited “We’re Family”
 4 days ago
01.03.18
Trending
Ohio Minimum Wage Gets Increased
 6 days ago
01.01.18
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Reality Stars Tim Norman & Jennifer Williams In…
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Angela Rye Speaks On Her Comments Regarding Omarosa
 2 weeks ago
12.21.17
Kid Gets Stuck In A Claw Machine And…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Unwoke Relatives: People Get Real About Their Ignorant…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
TIME Magazine Nails It With Their “A Wrinkle…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
These Louis Vuitton ‘Star Wars’ Helmets Are A…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Here’s A Quick Road Trip Survival Guide Just…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Comedian Dishes On The Ups And Downs Of…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype…
 3 weeks ago
12.20.17
Nicki Minaj Denys Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.17
Photos