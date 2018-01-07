Diddy Changes His Name To “Love” Again [VIDEO]

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently, Diddy told the world he like to be known as “Love.”

“I never went back to Diddy and I made an edit from Brother Love, since I’m already black, to just Love,” he explained. “The Brother seemed redundant. And it’s working out great. Who doesn’t love love?”

It was his PR people, not him, who “made the retraction,” he said—but he’s since taken matters into his own hands and “retracted the retraction.” However, he doesn’t mind being known as Diddy. “You can call me by the other names,” he let viewers know. “It’s just an evolution of my soul and my vibration.”