Rickey Smiley Jams Out On The Water In South Florida [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 49 mins ago
Rickey Smiley was hanging out on the water in South Florida last month, relaxing and taking some much needed time away from the hustle. So of course, he got into one of his favorite activities- singing! Check out this exclusive video to see the lovely moment in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

