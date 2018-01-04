Brian McKnight Marries Longtime Girlfriend In Lavish Wedding [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Looks like congratulations is in order for R&B singer Brian McKnight. According to TV One, McKnight married his girlfriend Leilani Maila Mendoza. Nearly 7 months ago on Instagram he posted a picture after he proposed.
McKnight said, “She said yes took me 42 years to find her and I’m never letting her go I’m so in love with you baby #iloveourlife #priceless#brianized.” The two were married in Long Island at Oheka Castle in a beautiful wedding. In a video he posted after they wed McKnight said, “Happiest day of our lives #justmarried #ohekacastle#mcknightgetsleid #brianized @ninthandeverett@sabrinaandmannings.” Congratulations to this happy couple!
