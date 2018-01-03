Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Marvin Lewis Stays With Bengals… Bengals Fans Reacts

Put the moving boxes away... Lewis is staying on with the Bengals

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 28 mins ago
Well it was announced just a few weeks ago that Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis would not be returning… but it seems that there’s been a change of heart.  The new year has brought on a new announcement that Marvin Lewis will be indeed staying with the Bengals for at least another two years.

Obviously Bengals fans were ready for a chance after a few rough seasons, so much that fire Lewis shirts were even being sold in the streets of the Nasty Nati.  But that doesn’t matter now that Lewis will be back in Paul Brown stadium leading them team at least through the 2019 season.

Lewis’ current record  is 123-111-3.  The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 making it the longest active drought in the NFL.

 

