Feature Story
Breaking
Home > Feature Story

Marvin Lewis Leaving the Bengals After Fourteen Years

Lewis had decided to not renew his contract with the Bengals

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted December 17, 2017
336 reads
Leave a comment
Wild Card Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

Source: Thomas B. Shea / Getty

 

After 15 years of being the head coach for the Cincinnati Bengals Marvin Lewis is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

According to ESPN,  Lewis is likely to be on several other teams short list due to lots of position openings.  Sources have also said that Lewis is interested in working in the front office or as a coaching advisor for other teams.

In addition to Lewis contract coming to an end other Bengals assistant coaches contracts are about to end.  So this could be a complete fresh start for the AFC North team.

Lewis joined the Bengals in 2003 making the longest running coach in franchise history.  Lewis is leaving with a 123-111-3 record.  The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 making it the longest active drought in the NFL.

bengals , marvin lewis , NFL

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos