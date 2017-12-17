Marvin Lewis Leaving the Bengals After Fourteen Years

After 15 years of being the head coach for the Cincinnati Bengals Marvin Lewis is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

According to ESPN, Lewis is likely to be on several other teams short list due to lots of position openings. Sources have also said that Lewis is interested in working in the front office or as a coaching advisor for other teams.

In addition to Lewis contract coming to an end other Bengals assistant coaches contracts are about to end. So this could be a complete fresh start for the AFC North team.

Lewis joined the Bengals in 2003 making the longest running coach in franchise history. Lewis is leaving with a 123-111-3 record. The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 making it the longest active drought in the NFL.

