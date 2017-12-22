Do Guys Shop On Christmas Eve More Than Woman???
Written By: Don Juan Fasho
Posted 23 hours ago
A new survey has found that men are more likely than women to go shopping on Christmas Eve.
The survey found that 33 percent of women get their shopping done in October or earlier — compared to just 21 percent of men.
And, a staggering 47 percent of men admit they do some shopping on Christmas Eve, compared to 33 percent of women. (Offers.com)
