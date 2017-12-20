Cincy
Officer Shot Near UC Medical Center

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Cincinnati.com is reporting that an officer has been shot in the 3200 block of Burnet Avenue near the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and officials are on the scene.

WCPO was told by an officer that the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.  It is not known what department the injured officer worked for and their name has not been released.  UC tweeted about the incident on their official Twitter account:

 

UPDATE: 3:15PM

 

 

 

 

