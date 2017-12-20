The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K Shares A Special Poem In Honor Of Hood Christmas EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Special K has a special poem for the holiday season. But not just the general holiday season- the holidays in the hood. Christmas in the hood a special, unique experience that involves the whole family, no matter how long a cousin has been owing you money, or how bad your kids have been in school. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos