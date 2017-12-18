Only Patti Labelle Could Nail A Version Of “This Christmas” Like This [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Patti Labelle was singing a rendition of “This Christmas” at the 1996 National Christmas Tree Lighting, when, for some reason, her background singers weren’t onstage in time for the performance. Patti handled it the way only Patti could, by ad-libbing perfectly through the song (which, it turns out, she didn’t know so well without her background’s help) in between high-pitched shouts for her missing singers. Click on the audio player to hear it all in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

