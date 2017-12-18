Only Patti Labelle Could Nail A Version Of “This Christmas” Like This [EXCLUSIVE]

Patti Labelle was singing a rendition of “This Christmas” at the 1996 National Christmas Tree Lighting, when, for some reason, her background singers weren’t onstage in time for the performance. Patti handled it the way only Patti could, by ad-libbing perfectly through the song (which, it turns out, she didn’t know so well without her background’s help) in between high-pitched shouts for her missing singers. Click on the audio player to hear it all in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Patti LaBelle – An Original Diva
11 photos Launch gallery
1. 1. Patti LaBelle at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2011 – The Heart Truth’s Red Dress Collection (Photo: PR Photos)
1 of 11
2. 2. Patti LaBelle at the ELLE Magazine’s July 2010 “Women In Music” Issue Celebration held in New York City. (PR Photos)
2 of 11
3. 3. Patti LaBelle and Quincy Jones at the Apollo Theater 75th Anniversary Gala held in New York City in 2009. (PR Photos)
3 of 11
4. 4. Patti LaBelle at Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research Celebrates Second Decade with “Gabrielle’s Gala” (PR)
4 of 11
5. 5. Patti LaBelle at the 2007 World Music Awards held in Monte Carlo, Monaco. (Photo: PR Photos)
5 of 11
6. 6. Patti LaBelle at A Song 4 U – A Concert of Hope held in 2006 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo: PR Photos)
6 of 11
7. 7. Patti LaBelle and Nelly at the 4th Annual Angel Ball 2005 held in New York City. (Photo: PR Photos)
7 of 11
8. 8. Patti LaBelle at the 2004 VH1 Divas held in Las Vgas, NV. (Photo: PR Photos)
8 of 11
9. 9. Patti LaBelle at the 2003 14th Annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards held in New York City. (Photo: PR Photos)
9 of 11
10. 10. Patti LaBelle at the 8th Annual Lady of Soul Train Awards held in Pasadena, CA in 2002. (Photo: PR Photos)
10 of 11
11. 11. Patti Labelle and Mariah Carey at the 1999 Billboard Music Awards held in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo: PR Photos)
11 of 11