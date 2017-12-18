The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Only Patti Labelle Could Nail A Version Of “This Christmas” Like This [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted December 18, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

Patti Labelle was singing a rendition of “This Christmas” at the 1996 National Christmas Tree Lighting, when, for some reason, her background singers weren’t onstage in time for the performance. Patti handled it the way only Patti could, by ad-libbing perfectly through the song (which, it turns out, she didn’t know so well without her background’s help) in between high-pitched shouts for her missing singers. Click on the audio player to hear it all in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Was It Bad For Patti Labelle To Reveal Details About Luther Vandross’ Sexuality? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Will There Be Backlash Towards The Queen Who Tried To Strip For Patti LaBelle? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED:  5 Other Things The Patti’s Pie Guy Might Sing About [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest:

Patti LaBelle – An Original Diva

11 photos Launch gallery

Patti LaBelle – An Original Diva

Continue reading Only Patti Labelle Could Nail A Version Of “This Christmas” Like This [EXCLUSIVE]

Patti LaBelle – An Original Diva

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Rape Case Against Nelly Officially Dropped
 5 days ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 5 days ago
12.14.17
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 2 weeks ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 2 weeks ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 4 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 4 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 4 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 4 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 weeks ago
11.20.17
Photos