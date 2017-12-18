The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is LaVar Ball Exploiting His Kids? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted December 18, 2017
LaVar Ball is now the most notorious NBA dad, crossing lines and bending the rules to get his kids to the highest possible level of success. That fact, plus his unapologetically outspoken nature has earned him a lot of side-eye from sports fans and commentators alike.

Recently, Charles Barkley, who has never really kept his disdain for LaVar a secret, elaborate on why the man puts such a bad taste in his mouth. Most notably, Charles was adamant in his belief that he is exploiting his sons. Is he? Or is he just a father trying to secure the best life for his kids? Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos