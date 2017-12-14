Why Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed The Golden Globes [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Girls Trip” was one of the biggest comedies that came out this year. During “Hip-Hop Spot,” Headkrack spoke about Jada Pinkett Smith slamming the Golden Globes. The other day as nominees came out, “Girls Trip,” nor any of the other ladies made the list.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Smith believed that Tiffany Haddish should have been nominated at least and shared why she was upset. Headkack mentioned that the problem with some of these award shows is that most of the Foreign Press doesn’t want to watch the movie and it is unfair for people that deserve the awards.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: “Girls Trip” Producer Will Packer Talks Possible Sequel

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Steals The Show On GMA [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Recalls Ex-Husband’s Abuse That Led To Miscarriage

The Latest: