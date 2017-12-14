The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed The Golden Globes [EXCLUSIVE]

Girls Trip” was one of the biggest comedies that came out this year. During “Hip-Hop Spot,” Headkrack spoke about Jada Pinkett Smith slamming the Golden Globes. The other day as nominees came out, “Girls Trip,” nor any of the other ladies made the list.

Smith believed that Tiffany Haddish should have been nominated at least and shared why she was upset. Headkack mentioned that the problem with some of these award shows is that most of the Foreign Press doesn’t want to watch the movie and it is unfair for people that deserve the awards.

Jada Pinkett Smith Looking Amazing [PHOTOS]

Jada Pinkett Smith Looking Amazing [PHOTOS]

Jada Pinkett Smith Looking Amazing [PHOTOS]

Jada Pinkett-Smith is the walking personification of Black don’t crack. The actress has been in the game for over 25 years and she still looks as youthful and fresh as she did back in the 90’s during her Different World days. Now two kids and two decades, the 46-year old beauty can still stand up against women half her age and have all eyes on her. Check out these smoking hot photos of Mrs. Smith.

Photos