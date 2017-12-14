Why Jada Pinkett Smith Slammed The Golden Globes [EXCLUSIVE]

“Girls Trip” was one of the biggest comedies that came out this year. During “Hip-Hop Spot,” Headkrack spoke about Jada Pinkett Smith slamming the Golden Globes. The other day as nominees came out, “Girls Trip,” nor any of the other ladies made the list.
Smith believed that Tiffany Haddish should have been nominated at least and shared why she was upset. Headkack mentioned that the problem with some of these award shows is that most of the Foreign Press doesn’t want to watch the movie and it is unfair for people that deserve the awards.
