Was It A Bad Idea For Chris Brown To Give His Daughter A Pet Monkey? [EXCLUSIVE]

Chris Brown has everyone talking after he gifted his daughter, Royalty, a pet baby monkey! He posted a video to social media of Royalty all cuddled up with the little one in a blanket on her lap. Chris laughs, “she gonna be bigger than you one day.” Which, honestly, seems like a great reason to not give your young child a pet monkey.

Of course, fans questioned whether or not Chris’ exotic pet gift was a good idea. Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

