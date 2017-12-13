Was It A Bad Idea For Chris Brown To Give His Daughter A Pet Monkey? [EXCLUSIVE]

Chris Brown has everyone talking after he gifted his daughter, Royalty, a pet baby monkey! He posted a video to social media of Royalty all cuddled up with the little one in a blanket on her lap. Chris laughs, “she gonna be bigger than you one day.” Which, honestly, seems like a great reason to not give your young child a pet monkey.
Of course, fans questioned whether or not Chris’ exotic pet gift was a good idea. Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
The Latest:
19 Throwback Photos Of Chris Brown You HAVE To See! (PHOTOS)
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Breezy was a super cute kid. We just want to squeeze his cheeks.
Source:Instagram
1 of 19
2. Chris Brown wears a super tall baggy t-shirt while performing with a huge smile on his face.
Source:Wenn
2 of 19
3. Baby Breezy! Chris Brown spotted stopping by “TRL” back in his “Run It” days.
Source:Getty
3 of 19
4. Young Chris smiles, but he’s missing a tooth.
Source:Instagram
4 of 19
5. Who’s got a smile like Chris?
Source:Getty
5 of 19
6. He was such a goofy boy, but we loved him for it.
Source:Getty
6 of 19
7. Chris Brown had questionable pose choices back in the day.
Source:Getty
7 of 19
8. Adorable! Breezy lets his dimples show while supporting a BET benefit for Hurricane Katrina victims.
Source:Getty
8 of 19
9. Uh, Breezy.. is that you?
Source:Getty
9 of 19
10. We love this old photo of Chris and his blue tie.
Source:Getty
10 of 19
11. Mean muggin’. Breezy meant business at the 2006 BRIT Awards after party.
Source:Wenn
11 of 19
12. Chris rocks an oversized hoodie and backwards hat while throwing up double peace signs at the 4th Annual TRL Awards.
Source:Getty
12 of 19
13. Look at that smile and those dimples.
Source:Getty
13 of 19
14. You got a problem, son?
Source:Getty
14 of 19
15. This 2006 photo of Chris is super adorable.
Source:Getty
15 of 19
16. LMAO, here’s a picture we’ll never forget. Chris poses backstage at the 2006 AMAs.
Source:Getty
16 of 19
17. A young Breezy attends the remake of the Wrigley’s gum jingle.
Source:Wenn
17 of 19
18. Throwback clique. Chris Brown, Chingy, and Mario were all superstars in ’05.
Source:Getty
18 of 19
19. Chris always loved to switch his hair up. Here, he was tanned and rocking a mohawk.
Source:Wenn
19 of 19