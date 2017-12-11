Nas Crowns Nicki Minaj the ‘Queen of NY’ In Adorable Happy Birthday Post

Nas and Nicki Minaj seem to going strong!

For her 35th birthday on December 8, the “Illmatic” rapper showed his girl some serious love by crowing her the “Queen of New York.”

On Instagram, he posted a pic of Nicki looking like straight up royalty–crown and all.

“Queens Get The MFkN Money! Happy Birthday To The QUEEN OF NY / HIP HOP @nickiminaj,” Nas wrote in the caption.

Bow down!

According to XXL, in a second post, he uploaded a snippet of Lil Uzi Vert and Nicki’s new video for “The Way Life Goes (Remix),” along with the caption, “BDAY Vibes.”

As we previously reported, it appears that the two have been dating since May. (Remember when she spilled her dating tea on an episode of The Ellen Show?)

When asked about her budding romance with Nas, the “Anaconda” rapper replied, “He’s the king of Queens….and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens.”

She adds: “He’s a rap legend, and so I have a lot of respect for him, but he’s kinda cute, too.”

Since then, the two have been spotted all over town, including them celebrating his 44th birthday a few months ago looking pretty cozy

Happy Birthday Nicki!!!

BEAUTIES: Do you like Nicki and Nas as a couple? Sound off?

