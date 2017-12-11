Karma Is A B@tch! R. Kelly’s Two Atlanta Homes Robbed And Emptied

Man…what you put out in the world, may just come back to you.

Case in point: Two of R. Kelly’s Atlanta homes were robbed and emptied over the Thanksgiving holiday!

According to PEOPLE, there is a warrant out for the arrest of Alfonso “Doc” Walker, a musician and former associate of Kelly’s who allegedly hired movers to clean out and sell off all of Kelly’s belongings. Apparently, police believe Walker told movers that the “Step In The Name Of Love” singer was moving his operations out of Atlanta.

On November 26, a cleaning lady discovered that one of his homes were emptied (the singer was New Orleans at the time). When she realized that “most of Kelly’s things were missing,” she swiftly called the local police.

Burglars completely cleaned out #RKelly's Atlanta home! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 8, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

Walking through one of his emptied homes, Kelly posted a video of himself in utter disbelief.

“I want to thank all my fans for their support..and uh…this is what happens when you get, well, let people too close to you. People you know for 25-30 years. This is what happens,” he said into the camera.

#PressPlay Nobody is safe out here! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 8, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

So how did this happen without anyone seeing?

PEOPLE noted that neighbors did notice moving men taking boxes out of the homes, but didn’t believe anything was amiss.

“They were not hiding anything,” Johns Creek Police Department Captain Chris Byers told the publication. “Most just assumed Mr. Kelly was moving.”

While there were broken windows by the houses’ back doors, police say it was pretty “obvious” that “no one had gained entry” that way.

“They had access to the house,” he explained. “No alarms went off. The broken windows on the two houses, we believe, were to just throw us off.”

The police added that they caught three of the movers in the act of selling Kelly’s things. They were selling it room by room — say, $6,000 for each room,” Byers says, adding that the moving truck the movers were using was registered in Walker’s name.

While it’s unknown the total value of everything taken from Kelly’s homes, a police report said that items missing include a 79-inch Sony television, two brown sofas, a black leather recliner, bronze bar stools and Kenmore Ellie appliances.

In addition, some of the sold items have been recovered and reclaimed by police, however, not all the buyers have gotten their money back.

Walker has yet to be apprehended and is currently on the run.

#BREAKING: Contact @JohnsCreekPD if you have any information on the whereabouts of Alfonso "Doc" Walker. #fox5atl https://t.co/TrqnBAwg0c — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) December 6, 2017

Listen: If you don’t feel sorry for Kels, we get it. As we previously reported, in October the singer was accused of physical, verbal and emotional abuse by women who claim they were his slaves.

RELATED NEWS

R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters: I Saw Him Urinate On Other Women

An Alleged Victim Of R. Kelly’s Sex Cult Speaks Out: “Rob Is The One Who Took My Virginity”

A Woman Who Allegedly Had An Underage Sexual Relationship With R. Kelly, Speaks Out

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: