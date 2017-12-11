Music
Home > Music

The Internet Is Parent Shaming Draya Michele For Not Wanting To Help Son With Homework

"Tell your teacher I'm done with this," Draya told her son.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Mompreneur and social media star Draya Michele caught some flack from the Internet, after she revealed she was tired of helping her son Kniko with his homework.

The mama of two told her Instagram followers that she was tired of hearing her son’s speech for school  that he had been practicing two times a day for the past two months.

She also mentioned helping her son with the topic was a “snooze.”

The Internet blew up with critical tweets of the former reality star:

She even received The Breakfast Club’s infamous Donkey Of The Day award for her comments:

Well, all moms, even moms running multi-million dollar businesses need time to vent or get annoyed. Is this an overreaction, or is the backlash warranted?

Weigh in below:

RELATED LINKS

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Shows Off Her October Style And References Bianca Jagger As Current Style Inspo

Draya Michele Offers ‘LHHH’ Stars Masika &amp; Hazel E Advice On Their Foolish Behavior

Draya Michele Launches New Clothing Line Beige And Coco

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s…
 4 days ago
12.07.17
Discovery Buys Majority Stake In OWN Network, Oprah…
 6 days ago
12.05.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 weeks ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 2 weeks ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 3 weeks ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 3 weeks ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 weeks ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 3 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 weeks ago
11.16.17
Photos