Jay-Z And Kanye In Talks

This picture shares my thoughts exactly after hearing this news. Jay-Z and Kanye West are back to being friends? Well lets not taking it that far as of yet, but “Big Brother” Jay-Z says they have been in communication.

“…I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us… Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other’s art, too. So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying? And then there’s like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good.” – TJB

Jay-Z Speaking on if theres still tension between the two…

“…In the long relationship, you know, hopefully when we’re 89 we look at this six months or whatever time and we laugh at that. You know what I’m saying? There’s gonna be complications in the relationship that we have to get through. And the only way to get through that is we sit down and have a dialogue and say, “These are the things that I’m uncomfortable with. These are the things that are unacceptable to me. This is what I feel.” I’m sure he feels that I’ve done things to him as well. You know what I’m saying? These are — I’m not a perfect human being by no stretch. You know.” -TJB

Sounds like two mature men having conversations. Now you know what my next question is… When is ‘Watch The Throne 2’ coming out?! #QTNA

