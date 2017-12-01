Azealia Banks Speaks Out On Sexual Assault

More and more people start to come forward with cases and stories of sexual assault. It’s only a matter of time before people start coming forward about music moguls, labels, and executives. Azealia Banks comes forward to speak her truth about Coldplay’s manager, Dave Homles.
“Azealia Banks hit Instagram with a series of posts that revealed the struggles she had breaking into the game around the time she was signed with XL Recordings. She wrote everything in third person perspective and explained the affects of the relationship she had with Dave Holmes. She starts off by saying that Holmes was separated around the time they started seeing each other and they met when she was 18 years old. She says once she got dropped from the label, he essentially went ghost on her which prompted her to leave her New York City apartment and move to Montreal, Canada.
“Upon the success of 212 , Dave reappears in her life,” she wrote, “On the night before the 1991 video, the couple get into a heated arguement about $2,000 she’d borrowed from him two weeks earlier. She grabs hold of his fancy espresso machine and pushes it on the floor, which prompts him to put her in a choking headlock.” – HNHH
Now we all know Azealia is no stranger when it comes to trolling of some sort on IG or about another artist. But during the climate the Hollywood/entertainment industry is today, there has to be truth here. Not to mention how Azealia Banks mentioned such things back in 2012.
When she was 18 years old and still signed with XL recordings she was introduced to a man named Dave who managed coldplay, interpol, santigold and my chemical romance. He was at the time a very handsome, very charming man who she admired intensely. He was 43, rich , white and very fatherly to her. Dating him made her feel like Naomi Campbell! He was married at the time but told her he was separated- something She didn't care about as She was so happy to have him in her life. Her father died when She was three years old and She was raised by a single mother and her older sister. This was the first time she'd ever been in love. When she is dropped from XL recordings, he breaks up with her and abruptly stops paying the rent on the apartment he had been renting for her . She haphazardly moves out of her apartment on dyckman street and heads to Montreal where She spends a lonely, depressed summer. Upon the success of 212 , Dave reappears in her life. She's happy to have him back as she considers him her Dad and felt close to him like family. On the night before the 1991 video, the couple get into a heated arguement about $2,000 she'd borrowed from him two weeks earlier. She grabs hold of his fancy espresso machine and pushes it on the floor, which prompts him to put her in a choking headlock. The fight gets nasty, with her throwing rocks through glass windows and him dragging her by her hair and throwing her into a freezing cold shower. During the headlock she cuts the inside of her lip on her teeth and begins to spit blood. Her friend comes to pick her up and take her home where she cries for hours and doesn't sleep a wink. Her world was shattered. She had plans to marry this man. She imagined the entire rest of her life with him and could never have seen this coming. She gets to set the next morning tired , confused and emotionally drained . Her hairstylist Brianna meets her with a beaming smile and is excited to tell her about all of the fly outfits the stylist pulled. She turns to Brianna and says "Dave hit me last night" … Brianna gasps… the new rising star begins to cry , yet somehow is able to hold it together enough to get her make-up done. #1991 #BWET
Oh my gosh lol… this is the way I used to dress when I lived in Montreal.This girl used to sit in a room and daydream about getting another shot after being dropped from XL. This girl ran away from NYC after being dropped by xl, heartbroken and dumped by her much older boyfriend, and being denied re-entry to her moms house after dropping out of high school to pursue a rap career. I remember her telling me that I wasn't going to make any money in music and that I should go back to my job at Starbucks and take some college courses. She left with $28, a duffel bag full of clothes, a plastic box with toiletries and a blowdryer that was taped together with ducttape. This girl got five dollars a day from a friend for snacks and would skip days at the intermerche to save up $30 to get her nails done. This girl lived off apples, packs of cheese, bags of chips and boxes of cheap wine. This girl wore this weave the Entire summer before 212 popped off and was so embarrassed when the attention came so quickly because She didn't have money to get her hair done. This girl hadn't had a real meal in MONTHS when her song blew up, but she took every single meeting because she knew it guaranteed a hot meal and break from her usual apples and chips. This girl got used to the sounds of door closing , she got used to rejection… but she believed in herself and she fought……. and won. This bitch really fucking won.
Here's the girl again.. she finally got her hair done! My first real check from music was a $21,000 check from BMI and I spent about $3,000 of it on this 30" weave from @iloveindique I had been dying to have for years. With the last 18k I bought two flights, hired a driver named Paul and a rusty, rickety splinter van that only had two seats in it , which cost about £6,000 . Paul was a really funny older guy from north London who doubled as my personal assistant and security guard. I brought along my DJ And went on tour in the U.K. with @metronomy and @twodoorcinemaclub @nme making something like $700 a night which immediately went to room and board and perdiems. @topshop invited me to the store in London and gave me a heap of clothes I literally wore ALL WINTER. Lol!! She tour managed herself, she did her own hair and makeup. This girl ate dinner at the venue, and took a plate to her room for breakfast. She drank at the venue, showered at the venue (I still shower and drink at the venue no shade LOL) yet here Again, she was broke LOL .. soon she gets a call from Karl Lagerfeld to perform at his home in Paris the night after when the tour stopped there. She has no clue who Karl Lagerfeld is but they were paying her €20,000 and she had never been paid in euros!!! she was surprised that so many of those rich french people at the party knew who she was… they were treating her like a queen! if only they knew she had only just enough money to catch the train back to London #brokewithexpensivetaste