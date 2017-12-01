Azealia Banks Speaks Out On Sexual Assault

More and more people start to come forward with cases and stories of sexual assault. It’s only a matter of time before people start coming forward about music moguls, labels, and executives. Azealia Banks comes forward to speak her truth about Coldplay’s manager, Dave Homles.

“Azealia Banks hit Instagram with a series of posts that revealed the struggles she had breaking into the game around the time she was signed with XL Recordings. She wrote everything in third person perspective and explained the affects of the relationship she had with Dave Holmes. She starts off by saying that Holmes was separated around the time they started seeing each other and they met when she was 18 years old. She says once she got dropped from the label, he essentially went ghost on her which prompted her to leave her New York City apartment and move to Montreal, Canada.

“Upon the success of 212 , Dave reappears in her life,” she wrote, “On the night before the 1991 video, the couple get into a heated arguement about $2,000 she’d borrowed from him two weeks earlier. She grabs hold of his fancy espresso machine and pushes it on the floor, which prompts him to put her in a choking headlock.” – HNHH

Now we all know Azealia is no stranger when it comes to trolling of some sort on IG or about another artist. But during the climate the Hollywood/entertainment industry is today, there has to be truth here. Not to mention how Azealia Banks mentioned such things back in 2012.

