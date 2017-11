I’ve been keeping up with this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta and I will say it has been entertaining (That’s what reality tv is for right?) Since the return of Nene Leaks on the show you’re always in store for a twist or turn.

To give you a recap, everyone has welcomed Nene back expect for one, Porsha. And in VERY due time these two are gonna blow, put the paws on each other, or whatever term you choose to use.

