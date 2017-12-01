HBO Parts Ways Quickly With Russell Simmons

Boy that was quick. I first gave you the news about Russell Simmons stepping down from all companies amidst sexual allegations. Catch up

Welp, before the day is over HBO has decided to part ways. Well they are dropping Russell Simmons from everything but will continue ‘All Def Comedy.’ (His name will be removed)

The network issued this statement:

“HBO will be airing All Def Comedy as planned. However, Russell Simmons will not appear in the new series and we will be removing his name from the show moving forward. The series is a platform for promising and upcoming comedians and we do not want to deprive them of an opportunity to showcase their talents to a national audience. We have no other projects with Russell Simmons.”

I wonder what the new season is going to look like. New episodes air December 1st.

