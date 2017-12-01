Build Presents Russell Simmons, Donte Clark And Jason Zeldes Discussing 'Romeo Is Bleeding'

Build Presents Russell Simmons, Donte Clark And Jason Zeldes Discussing ‘Romeo Is Bleeding’

Photo by Build Presents Russell Simmons, Donte Clark And Jason Zeldes Discussing 'Romeo Is Bleeding'

JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

HBO Parts Ways Quickly With Russell Simmons

Written By: ashmac

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Build Presents Russell Simmons, Donte Clark And Jason Zeldes Discussing 'Romeo Is Bleeding'

Source: Mireya Acierto / Getty

Boy that was quick. I first gave you the news about Russell Simmons stepping down from all companies amidst sexual allegations. Catch up

Russell Simmons Steps Down From All Companies

Welp, before the day is over HBO has decided to part ways. Well they are dropping Russell Simmons from everything but will continue ‘All Def Comedy.’ (His name will be removed)

The network issued this statement:

“HBO will be airing All Def Comedy as planned. However, Russell Simmons will not appear in the new series and we will be removing his name from the show moving forward. The series is a platform for promising and upcoming comedians and we do not want to deprive them of an opportunity to showcase their talents to a national audience. We have no other projects with Russell Simmons.”

I wonder what the new season is going to look like. New episodes air December 1st.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 3 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 7 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 week ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos