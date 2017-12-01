Russell Simmons

Russell Simmons Steps Down From All Companies

amist sexual allegations

With facing sexual allegations, Russell Simmons has now decided to step down from all companies.

“The companies will now be run by a new and diverse generation of extraordinary executives who are moving the culture and consciousness forward,” said Simmons, adding, “As for me, I will step aside and commit myself to continuing my personal growth, spiritual learning, and, above all, to listening.” – Variety

First model,  Keri Claussen Khalighi made claims that Simmons and director Brett Ratner pressured her to have sex. Now another woman has come forward, Jenny Lumet.

“There is so much guilt, and so much shame,” Lumet wrote in her column. “There is an excruciating internal reckoning. As a woman of color, I cannot express how wrenching it is to write this about a successful man of color. Again, shame about who I was years ago, choices made years ago. In this very moment, I feel a pang to protect your daughters. I don’t think you are inclined to protect mine.”

I wonder who will be next

 

