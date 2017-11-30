Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer, Apologizes After Backlash

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer, Apologizes After Backlash

Higher-ups at FOX News are reportedly "not happy" with Rivera's defense of Lauer.

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 9 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

As the country continues to process the prompt firing of former NBC Today host Matt Lauer surrounding multiple reports of sexual harassment claims, fellow journalist Geraldo Rivera decided to put his foot in his mouth. Rivera went on a lengthy Twitter rant in defending Lauer and faced immediate backlash.

In a series of tweets, Rivera not only defended Matt Lauer against his sexual harassment claims, he also stated that “news is flirty business,” which set off a firestorm of online backlash that caused Rivera to apologize.

It should be noted that Rivera has his own troubled history with sexual assault, as an old 1991 interview with Bette Midler has resurfaced where she describes to Barbara Walters an incident where Rivera and his manager sexually assaulted her in a bathroom. He denied those allegations and insisted that they had consensual sex.

Check out Rivera’s initial defense of Lauer and apology in the tweets BELOW:

Meanwhile, FOX News released a statement condemning Rivera and separating itself from his comments:

“Geraldo’s tweets do not reflect the views of FOX News or its management. We were troubled by his comments and are addressing them with him,” FOX News Channel said in a statement to International Business Times.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Matt Lauer Apologizes: ‘There Is Enough Truth In These Stories To Make Me Feel Embarrassed And Ashamed’

Alleged Tampa Serial Killer Arrested

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rev. Al Sharpton Aims To Help Meek Mill,…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
‘Let’s Play The Reboot Game: 10 Shows We…
 6 days ago
11.24.17
From Khadijah James To Joan Clayton – Classic…
 1 week ago
11.23.17
Family Affair: The Best Movies To Watch With…
 1 week ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 week ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 weeks ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 2 weeks ago
11.15.17
Photos