Miss Jamaica Is Praised For Rocking Natural Hair At Miss Universe 2017

An inspiration for representation.

Posted 7 hours ago
Smiling Black woman playing with hair

Source: Shestock / Getty

This past Sunday, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa was crowned Miss Universe in Las Vegas. Although she was celebrated for her achievements, another contestant got love across social media.

Second runner-up, Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett, decided to rock her natural hair for the contest, and many folks praised her as an image of inspiration for girls across the world.

In an Instagram post about her experience, Davina said, “I did not win but I got what I was seeking. I won the hearts of many, I got to highlight Deaf awareness, I stand as the first afro queen to have made it thus far, I represented my little island and I received allll the love one could possibly wish for…. THANK YOU!!!”

I did not win but I got what I was seeking. I won the hearts of many, I got to highlight Deaf awareness, I stand as the first afro queen to have made it thus far, I represented my little island and I received allll the love one could possibly wish for…. THANK YOU!!! I came, I conquered and if you know me, then you know that's just another story and you will be seeing a lot more from me💃😉👑 To all the queens that represented, congrats and to our new Miss Universe @demileighnp go conquer the world you are indeed a gem!😍😙 @thedavinabennettfoundation it's time to lift you up! P.S. Back on Jamaican soil early and bright a mawning!!!💃💃💃💃♥💛💚 #davinabennett #missuniverse #majoraccomplishment #yourjamaicanqueen #theywillrememberme

A post shared by MISS UNIVERSE JAMAICA (@davina_bennett_) on

 

You can swipe through to read how people were moved by Davina’s standard of beauty.

