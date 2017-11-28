Arin Ray – “We Ain’t Homies” (Video) #TheCrownLife #SharifDKingShow

The Cincinnati Crooner Arin Ray is definitely a force to be reckoned with, from his style to musical ability. Arin Ray has been compared to the artist such as Chris Brown and Drake to name a couple, especially after displaying his talent on the x Factor. Arin Ray has proven that he will be one of the premiere millennial talents to put Cincinnati on the charts. This time around Arin has taken some time to call out all the fake friends in his newest single “We Ain’t Friends”. Watch the video below.

