Grandmother Wants To Call The Cops After The Gate Monitor Gets Beat Up [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley is up to his old tricks again and is prank calling someone’s grandmother. He pretends to be the gate monitor for a complex and tells a grandmother that her grandson is drunk and trying to beat her up. The gate monitor claims that the grandmother swung on her, but missed a couple of times.

The grandmother wants to call the cops because she didn’t raise her grandchildren like that, but the gate monitor mentioned that he has warrants. She then mentioned to call Rev. Grant and that’s when the grandmother began to curse. After a couple of minutes Rickey reveals himself and the grandmother can’t believe it and isn’t too happy with them.

