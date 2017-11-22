The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
A Woman Is Suing Bruno Mars Over A Photo Of Him As A Kid [EXCLUSIVE]

Bruno Mars posted an old photo of himself during his Elvis impersonation days in 1989, when he was about 3 or 4 years old. Apparently, despite the fact that the photo is of Bruno himself, it’s not his copyright to use at his leisure. So the woman has slapped him with huge lawsuit. Could she win? Or will the judge laugh her out of court? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

