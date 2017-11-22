Black Tony Has Elaborate Plans For Rickey Smiley On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley to invite himself over for Thanksgiving. He says, after calling Gucci Mane over and over, he’s not getting any response. Rickey is highly opposed to Black Tony coming over, but that doesn’t stop Black Tony for spelling out all the plans he has for Thanksgiving at Rickey’s house. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

