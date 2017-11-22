The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Has Elaborate Plans For Rickey Smiley On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony called up Rickey Smiley to invite himself over for Thanksgiving. He says, after calling Gucci Mane over and over, he’s not getting any response. Rickey is highly opposed to Black Tony coming over, but that doesn’t stop Black Tony for spelling out all the plans he has for Thanksgiving at Rickey’s house. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Says He Has A Trunk Full Of Ice Cream Sandwiches [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Has A New Money Making Scheme [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Black Tony Starts A New Initiative To Help Stray Pit Bulls [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/11-11/18)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/11-11/18)

Continue reading Black Tony Has Elaborate Plans For Rickey Smiley On Thanksgiving [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/11-11/18)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 1 week ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Photos