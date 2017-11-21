Corey Holcomb On How Aries Spears Interfered With His 5150 Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Corey Holcomb was hanging out in-studio on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He talked about the return of a new season of “Black Jesus,” and the strangeness of doing it without Charlie Murphy for the first time. He talks about being on tour currently with a whole bunch of comedians, including DC Young Fly.

Rickey Smiley laughs about the time he had to take the mic from Corey onstage to ask him to be nice. He talks about Aries Spears, and why they never patched things up, and how his fight messed up the people’s perceptions of the show. Corey also says he got a threatening message from Aries, and he wants to talk to him about it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive interview to hear more from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

