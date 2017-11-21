The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Corey Holcomb On How Aries Spears Interfered With His 5150 Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Corey Holcomb was hanging out in-studio on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” He talked about the return of a new season of “Black Jesus,” and the strangeness of doing it without Charlie Murphy for the first time. He talks about being on tour currently with a whole bunch of comedians, including  DC Young Fly.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rickey Smiley laughs about the time he had to take the mic from Corey onstage to ask him to be nice. He talks about Aries Spears, and why they never patched things up, and how his fight messed up the people’s perceptions of the show. Corey also says he got a threatening message from Aries, and he wants to talk to him about it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive interview to hear more from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Corey Holcomb On Making The Decision To Leave “Wild N’ Out” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Da Brat & Corey Holcomb Bond Over Growing Up Having To Fight A Lot In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Corey Holcomb Changed A Girl’s Life With Red Lobster [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/11-11/18)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/11-11/18)

Continue reading Corey Holcomb On How Aries Spears Interfered With His 5150 Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/11-11/18)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 2 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 3 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 3 hours ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 day ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 5 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 5 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 6 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Photos