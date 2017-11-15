Feature Story
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A Mission To Hug Police Officers In Every State

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Just when you think that all hope is lost in the world, a cute kid comes along and makes you realize important things in life.

7-year old Rosalyn Baldwin is currently on a mission to hug police officers in all 50 states. As of Tuesday, Baldwin reached the halfway point of her goal in Houston, with plans to hit the other 25 states next. The young girl’s idea came to life after five Dallas police officers were killed last year.

 


 

She told reporters, “God sent me on this mission of love. He said, ‘Rosalyn, you need to help these police officers.”

Hit the flip to see some of Rosalyn’s most touching encounters so far this year.

