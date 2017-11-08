Charlie Sheen Accused of Sexually Assaulting a 13-Year-Old Actor in the 1980’s

Charlie Sheen Accused of Sexually Assaulting a 13-Year-Old Actor in the 1980's

A report of the encounter was expected to be included in an issue of The National Enquirer.

 

HOLLYWOOD — According to the Daily Mail, new allegations have emerged about a 13-year-old Corey Haim being raped by Charlie Sheen while filming the 1986 movie “Lucas.”

The Daily Mail said a now deceased Haim, told others about how he was allegedly raped as a minor while filming.

Former actor Dominick Brascia claims Haim told him what had happened between Sheen and Haim. The Daily Mail said Brascia went on the record to talk about what had happened prior Haim’s death in 2010.

 

