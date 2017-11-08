Cincy
John Cranley Re-elected Mayor of Cincinnati

Written By: Nia Noelle

John Cranley

Incombent John Cranley won the 2017 election for mayor of Cincinnati over Yvette Simpson.  The decision came down around 11pm on election day.  Cranley is called himself the “comeback kid” in his speech after loosing the three-way mayoral primary by 11 points.

Cranley has asked the citizens of Cincinnati to stay the course and give him a chance to do more.  After a 55-45% vote, Cincinnati has spoken.

 

Photos