TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING: Man Who Ended Rampage Speaks Out

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 39 mins ago
The man who is credited with stopping Texas church shooter Devin Kelley is speaking out.

Stephen Willeford is being hailed a hero for shooting Kelley after the church rampage and chasing him down the road into a neighboring county. The 55-year-old plumber was across the street when he heard about the shooting at the First Baptist Church. So he loaded his rifle and ran outside barefoot where he immediately exchanged gunfire with Kelley. Willeford says he knew he had hit Kelley at least once before he got into his vehicle to get away.

But Willeford didn’t stop there. He says, “I was scared for my own family, who live a half a block away,” so he got into a neighbor’s truck and sped off after him. He eventually found Kelley’s vehicle crashed on the side of the road. He approached him with his weapon drawn and saw he wasn’t moving. Police arrived five minutes later. They says Kelley had been shot twice by Willeford and had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Willeford had stayed quiet since the shooting, but showed up last night to a vigil held outside the church. (KHBS-TV Fort Smith, Arkansas)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Who knows where Kelley was going? He could have killed more people.
  • Willeford is a hero. Plain and simple. He didn’t think twice about going after Kelley. He didn’t even put on shoes.
  • It’s a good thing there was someone nearby who was armed.
Source: Radio One

